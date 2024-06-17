MEDIA ADVISORY - OPSEU/SEFPO leaders to hold news conference about LCBO strike timeline

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the massive LCBO workers' strike vote last week, where 97% voted yes to strike action with an historic 86% of LCBO workers turning out to vote, OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick and Liquor Board Employees Division Bargaining Team Chair Colleen MacLeod will hold a news conference in downtown Toronto tomorrow to provide information to the media and respond to questions.

Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Time: 12:00 noon

Address: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 123 Queen St. W., Toronto

Room: Maple Room, Mezzanine Level

Register in advance to attend via Zoom:

https://opseu-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvcemrqD4iG9zqpxy4dqAVYyObM7jR-Mwa

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The record turnout and overwhelming strike mandate by LCBO workers sent a strong message to Premier Doug Ford and the employer that LCBO workers are not backing down in their fight for a strong future for the LCBO.

As LCBO workers prepare for a potential strike, their bargaining team is back at the table this week with the LCBO to let them know exactly what they need to offer to avoid strike action.

Hornick and MacLeod will provide an update on the timeline for a potential strike and the workers' core demands.

Media contact: Katie Arnup, OPSEU/SEFPO Bilingual Communications Officer: 647-881-2939, [email protected]