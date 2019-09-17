Media Advisory - OPSEU LCBO members to hold "Shop LCBO" information picket in Ancaster tomorrow

ANCASTER, ON, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - LCBO workers will be holding a "Shop LCBO" information picket outside the LCBO store on Wilson Street West Wednesday from 11 am to 2 pm to remind the government and the public of the dangers involved with privatizing alcohol sales.

"We all lose when the government allows grocery stores, convenience stores, and 'LCBO Convenience Outlets' to sell alcohol," said OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. "The private owners of these stores skim off profits that should go to our schools, hospitals, and highways.

"And since they're driven first by profits, can we really trust private owners to keep beer, wine, and booze out of the hands of kids and people who abuse alcohol?"

What: "Shop the Real LCBO" information picket When: Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 11 am to 2 pm Where: Outside the LCBO store at 1191 Wilson St. W., Ancaster

The OPSEU members staging the information picket will be encouraging members of the public to buy their alcohol from publicly owned and managed LCBO stores.

The LCBO has a long, successful history of selling alcohol responsibly while returning billions in profits to public coffers. Recent public opinion research shows that Ontarians are 12 times more likely to say the LCBO does a better job than private retailers at keeping alcohol out of the hands of kids.

By visiting www.keepitpublic.ca, people can send an email to their MPP and Premier Doug Ford urging them to keep the LCBO public.

