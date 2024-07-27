Media Advisory - Ontario's Former Child Advocate, Irwin Elman, to Join Striking Workers' Picket Lines: "The Strike at the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is an SOS: an Act of Courage."

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's former Child Advocate from 2008-2019, Irwin Elman, will join Children's Aid Society of Ottawa workers on strike this coming Tuesday morning as they enter their fourth week on strike. Elman's visit comes on the coat tails of continuing negotiations, with mediation scheduled this Monday between workers and management after negotiations broke down last week over mass lay-offs – a line in the sand for both parties. Kids can't afford further cuts; workers are fighting for better.

"In my mind, the strike at the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa is an SOS: an act of courage," said Elman, in a letter of support penned to striking workers on July 26. "It is an SOS for the growing and ever-increasing needs of children and families in our communities. It is an SOS for the staff who must walk alongside."

WHEN: Tuesday, July 30, 2024 – 1:00 pm

WHERE: 109 Catherine St, Ottawa, ON – MPP Joel Harden's offices

WHAT: Community press conference where Local 454 leadership will provide negotiation updates; Elman to draw comparisons between Ontario and British Columbia in the recent report by the Representative for Child and Youth British Columbia, "Don't Look Away," on the dangers of an antiquated child welfare system.

WHO: Irwin Elman, Ontario's former Child Advocate; Michele Thorn, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454 representing over 320 workers at the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) workers; Eric Shonbacher, child protection worker; Kate Dudley-Logue, Vice President, Community Outreach of the Ontario Autism Coalition (OAC)

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For more information, contact: Michele Thorn, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 454, (613) 220-7979; Vic Wojciechowska, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications, (437) 518 3459, [email protected]