Media Advisory - Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival to Kick off July 29th

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Place has partnered with Toronto Undergraduate Jazz Fest (TUJF) and SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival to offer Ontario's longest summer live music festival this year, at our beautiful waterfront location. The Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival will begin July 29th and run through to September 6th. Performances will take place Thursday to Sunday with the final performances on the Friday to Monday of Labor Day weekend. The festival will offer both a live and digital experience, featuring diverse Canadian artists and musicians performing a wide range of genres.

The festival will take place on the East Island, next to the Vista Eatery. Tickets are complimentary with the option of pre-purchasing an entry ticket that turns into a premium voucher, fully redeemable at Vista Eatery. Capacity will be limited and various seating options will be offered, with tables of four as well as Muskoka chair seating. The Vista Eatery offers casual dining experience with a licensed patio.

Each performance has been curated in collaboration with our partners. Thursdays and Sundays are programmed by TUJF, a non-profit organization that creates developmental opportunities for youth and emerging musicians in Canada. The first Friday features Francophone music, while all other Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons are programmed by SING! The Toronto Vocal Arts Festival, Canada's only festival dedicated to celebrating Canadian and International vocal artists with a focus on a cappella music. Saturday evenings will feature Indigenous artists co-curated by Elaine Bomberry and Ian Terry. Elaine Bomberry is an Indigenous performing arts activist, promoter, manager, TV and radio producer. Ian Terry is a multiple-award winning producer, studio owner, audio engineer, professor (retired) and is serving as the chairman of the TUJF Advisory Board.

The Ontario Place Summer Live Music Festival is sponsored by FACTOR, Toronto Arts Council, Long & McQuade, BYSPIC, SOCAN Foundation and EPS.

Ontario Place and its partners continues to offer a variety of activities this summer:

Sea Doo Rentals

Fire Pit Rentals

Segway Tours

Boat Rentals

Recreational Sports

Lakeside Lounge and Trailhead Marketplace

About Ontario Place

An agency of the Ontario Government, Ontario Place features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto and is home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX theatre in the world. While the Cinesphere is temporarily closed, the site continues to be open to the public for recreational use. As well, Ontario Place continues to offer a variety of physically distanced programs, events and activities.

