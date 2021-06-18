Media Advisory - Ontario Place Set to Reopen Summer Activities

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Place is set to welcome Ontarians back to the waterfront, as various activities are scheduled to reopen for the summer. Starting in June, Ontario Place will offer Covid friendly ways for visitors to enjoy the outdoors with a variety of recreational activities, a Drive-In theatre and a licensed patio steps from Lake Ontario. Taking place on the West and East Islands of Ontario Place, summer programming will include the following:

Drive In

The Drive In theatre reopens June 18 th , with the comfort and safety of visitors remaining top priority. The theatre, with a capacity of 185 cars safely distanced, is equipped with a gigantic 60 ft. by 32.5 ft. screen and cinema projector, which sits on the edge of downtown Toronto with the skyline as the backdrop.

Offering a casual dining experience and a licensed patio overlooking Lake Ontario , with a delicious range of local fare.

Cozy up with family and friends at one of the four fire pit spaces and experience a little cottage life in the city.

Segway Tours

Go Tours Canada will guide you through the rolling hills of the William G. Davis trail & the West Island with some photos ops along the way!

Lake Shore Boat Rentals

Explore Ontario Place from the lake! Take a spin in a kayak or paddleboat from Lake Shore Boat Rentals, located on the West Island by the South Marina

Sea Doo Rentals

416Navy is happy to announce that Sea Doo rentals are coming to Ontario Place starting July 1st, 2021 . Guided tours are approx. 1hr long including onshore training and can accommodate up to two people per Sea Doo

Basketball Courts: Located at Echo Beach, East Commons and on the West Island. Bring your own ball.

Volleyball: Three full sized beach volleyball courts will be available at Echo Beach. Bring your own volleyball.

Table Tennis: Three Cornilleau 510M Outdoor tables located at echo beach. Bring your own paddles and ball.

Skate Park: Located on the East Island beside the South Marina – offers quarter pipes, rails, and fun boxes.

The Brain Project is a city-wide GTA art exhibition in support of the Baycrest Foundation, a global leader in brain health and aging. The exhibition takes place throughout the city of Toronto with installations comprised of brain sculptures designed by local and global artists. In support of The Brain Project, Ontario Place will welcome an installation of seven unique brain sculptures at the Pavilion in Trillium Park from July 6 to September 9 in an effort to raise awareness of brain health, Alzheimer's and related dementias.

Ontario Place welcomes back Wigwam Chi-Chemung for a virtual and educational experience that runs from June 21 to October 17 at the South Marina just west of the VISTA patio. Wigwam Chi-Chemung is a floating art installation created from the mind of Elder Duke Redbird. In partnership with Myseum of Toronto , this year's edition of Wigwam Chi-Chemung invites you to learn about Indigenous history and culture through an interpretive phone line and digital exhibition. Learn more about our waterfront's Indigenous history by calling +1 647-373-5705.

Ontario Place is pleased to host Over Floe , a floating installation by Toronto Artist John Notten, as part of of ArtWorxTO: Toronto's Year of Public Art 2021-22. Over Floe will float in the inner lagoon of the West Island at Ontario Place from June until October.

The ICFF, presented by Lavazza, has teamed up with multicultural media company CHIN Radio/TV once again, in partnership with Ontario Place and the Embassy of Italy in Ottawa , for the second edition of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival. This exciting event offers Canadians an opportunity to reintegrate into society through a safe and socially engaging event which is sure to shed a light on the intricate texture of Canadian society, bringing forward a vast collection of multicultural stories which will reflect the values of inclusivity and acceptance.

Hot Dos will present two films this summer at Ontario Place's drive-in cinema. The first film will be Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) on Friday, June 25 . The second film will be presented on July 23 and will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on the above activities or to book your reservation please visit us at https://ontarioplace.com/en/whats-on/

While we work with staff to ensure a safe experience for all, we encourage visitors to review the safety measures put in place, which can be found on the Ontario Place website.

About Ontario Place

Ontario Place is an agency of the Government of Ontario that features 155 acres of waterfront property in Toronto and is home to the iconic Cinesphere, the first permanent IMAX theatre in the world. While the Cinesphere is temporarily closed, the site continues to be open to the public for recreational use. In 2021, Ontario Place will continue to offer a variety of physically distanced programs, events and activities.

For more information about Ontario Place, please visit http://ontarioplace.com.

Follow Ontario Place on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, use the hashtag #OntarioPlace to share your experience.

