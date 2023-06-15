Media Advisory - Ontario Auditor General to Release Report on Ministries' Performance Measurement, Program Evaluation and Annual Reporting

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk will release the Office's Report What Gets Measured Gets Managed: Ministries' Performance Measurement, Program Evaluation and Annual Reporting. The Auditor General will be available to answer questions.

The report will be available publicly on our website at www.auditor.on.ca once it is tabled with the Legislature at approximately 10 a.m.

