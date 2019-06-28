Media Advisory - Official Language Minority Communities in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario Join Forces

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario (AFO), the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) and the Société de l'Acadie du Nouveau Brunswick (SANB) invite you to attend the signing of a memorandum of understanding between organizations representing linguistic minority groups in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

On hand for the press conference will be QCGN President Geoffrey Chambers, SANB President Robert Melanson, and AFO President Carol Jolin.

When: Tuesday, July 2, 11:00 AM

Where: AFO headquarters – 435 Donald Street, Ottawa (ON) K1K 4X5

SOURCE Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN)

For further information: Rita Legault, Director of Communications and Public Relations, rita.legault@qcgn.ca, Telephone: 514-868-9044, ext. 223, cellular: 514-912-6555

