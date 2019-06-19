MEDIA ADVISORY - Official groundbreaking ceremony for Vancouver's tallest office tower, The Stack

VANCOUVER, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - At midday on Thursday, June 20, 2019, Oxford Properties Group ('Oxford') will host an official groundbreaking ceremony for The Stack, which will become the tallest office tower in Vancouver. The Stack, scheduled for completion in Q1 2022, is targeting to become the first Net Zero Carbon tower in Canada. It is being developed with Vancouver's tight office market in mind, which has the second lowest downtown office vacancy in North America at 2.7% as of Q1 2019.

WHAT: Official groundbreaking ceremony for The Stack, hosted by Oxford



WHERE: Groundbreaking ceremony

The Stack

1133 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4E5





Reception

The Loden Hotel – Halo Penthouse

1177 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 0A3



WHEN: Thursday, June 20, 2019

• Arrivals and registration: 11:30 am PDT

• Remarks and speeches: 12 pm

• Photo opportunity of groundbreaking ceremony: 12:30 pm

• Interview opportunities: to follow immediately after ceremony

• Reception: to follow immediately after ceremony



WHO: Speaking at the groundbreaking:

• City of Vancouver Councillor Rebecca Bligh

• James Cheng, Principle Architect of The Stack

• Eric Plesman, Executive Vice President, North America at Oxford





James Cheng, architect and Oxford executives will be available for interviews



PHOTO OPP

AND VISUALS:



• Ceremonial shovels in the ground

• The Stack architectural renderings

• Audio feed of presentation and speeches is available



KEY FACTS

ABOUT

THE STACK:



• Soaring 530 feet in the air, The Stack will be the tallest office tower in Vancouver and offers tenants unobstructed panoramic views of the city and mountains. In total, it will have 540,000 sq. ft. of AAA class space on offer

• The development is targeting LEED Platinum and is piloting Net Zero Carbon design for a tall building in Canada

• The building features a dedicated drop-off zone with porte-cochère to facilitate passenger delivery via potential ride-sharing providers and, in the future, autonomous vehicles

• The Stack incorporates health and wellness features into its design, including six outdoor decks, a pocket park and a rooftop patio available to all tenants. The lowest of the four boxes will allow for fresh air intake via operational windows

• To encourage wellness, the building will feature a club-quality fitness and cycling facilities, including 250 bike stalls located at ground level, changing rooms and showers with towel service

• The Stack development project is co-owned by Oxford and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with each holding a 50% stake

About Oxford Properties Group

Oxford Properties Group connects people to exceptional places, and is the owner, developer and manager of some of the world's best real estate assets. Established in 1960, it manages approximately C$60 billion of assets across the globe on behalf of its co-owners and investment partners. Oxford's portfolio encompasses office, retail, industrial, hotels and multifamily residential and spans more than 100 million square feet in global gateway cities across four continents. A disciplined and thematic investor, Oxford invests in properties, portfolios, development sites, debt, securities and platforms across the risk-reward spectrum. With its global headquarters in Toronto, Oxford operates out of over 15 regional offices including New York, London, Luxembourg, Singapore and Sydney. Its long-term approach to real estate investment aligns Oxford's interests to its customers and the communities in which it operates. Oxford is the global real estate arm of OMERS, the AAA credit rated1 defined benefit pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees.

For more information on Oxford, visit www.oxfordproperties.com

1 Ratings by Fitch & DBRS

SOURCE Oxford Properties Group Inc.

For further information: Daniel O'Donnell, 647.461.4402, dodonnell@oxfordproperties.com

Related Links

http://www.oxfordproperties.com

