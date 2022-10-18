Media Advisory - NUNAVUT PLANNING COMMISSION CONTINUES FINAL PUBLIC HEARINGS ON DRAFT LAND USE PLAN

IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Final public hearings before the Nunavut Planning Commission to inform a comprehensive land use plan for the entire territory continue Oct. 24-27, 2022 at the Community Hall in Pond Inlet, NU.

The hearings will be live-streamed from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT and available for public viewing with simultaneous Inuktitut-English-French-Dënesųłiné interpretation at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxkzZox84XiQva2dAKwTNaw. Evening sessions, if required, will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will also be live-streamed. The hearings will be broadcast on Uvagut TV as well.

Additional hearings are planned for Iqaluit on Nov. 14-19 at Cadet Hall.

Full agendas of the proceedings, a copy of the draft plan and written submissions are available at www.nunavut.ca. A short video explaining the importance of Nunavut planning is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bFYz5g0bpY.

The Nunavut Draft Land Use Plan released in July 2021 will be finalized and considered for approval next spring by the Government of Canada, the Government of Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.

It will be the largest of its kind in the world – covering one-fifth of Canada representing 2.1 million square kilometres.

To protect public safety during the COVID 19 pandemic, NPC is following public health guidelines for the hearings. Masks will be available for those who will choose to wear them and testing kits will be available.

