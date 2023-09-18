Media Advisory - Northstar Clean Technologies to Host Site Opening Event for Its Asphalt Shingle Reprocessing Facility in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ("Northstar" or the "Company"), a Calgary-based clean technology company, will be hosting a site opening event, at the location for the development of its first commercial facility for reprocessing asphalt roofing shingles in Calgary, Alberta (the "Empower Calgary Facility").

Photo 1: Site for Empower Calgary Facility (as of September 9, 2023) (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The Empower Calgary Facility is the first facility of its kind to be built in North America and this will be the first commercial facility for Northstar.

and this will be the first commercial facility for Northstar. Northstar's proprietary clean technology enables the breakdown of asphalt roofing shingles, the most popular roofing material in North America and one of the top 5 largest contributors to construction & demolition ("C&D") waste, into its three primary components: liquid asphalt, fiber, and aggregate.

and one of the top 5 largest contributors to construction & demolition ("C&D") waste, into its three primary components: liquid asphalt, fiber, and aggregate. The Empower Calgary Facility, operating at full capacity, is expected to divert approximately 40,000 tonnes of asphalt shingles per year away from Calgary area landfills, which equates to over 60,000 barrels of oil.

area landfills, which equates to over 60,000 barrels of oil. Once fully operational, the Empower Calgary Facility is expected to have a carbon footprint 60% lower than the base case of landfill and asphalt replacement with virgin production.

The Company intends to make the call to Calgary and surrounding area householders to "Make sure your contractors are bringing all their roof shingles to Northstar" starting in Q1/Q2 2024.

and surrounding area householders to "Make sure your contractors are bringing all their roof shingles to Northstar" starting in Q1/Q2 2024. Northstar was granted $7.088M from Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") in its Circular Economy Challenge earlier this year. The Company was awarded 100% of its request, which demonstrates significant provincial support for our project and our clean technology.

from Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") in its Circular Economy Challenge earlier this year. The Company was awarded 100% of its request, which demonstrates significant provincial support for our project and our clean technology. The Business Development Bank of Canada ("BDC") provided a $8.75M loan to the Company to support construction of the Empower Calgary Facility.

("BDC") provided a loan to the Company to support construction of the Empower Calgary Facility. According to a May 2022 official statement from the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturer's Association ("ARMA"), the asphalt shingle manufacturing industry has a goal to divert up to 100% of landfill disposal by 2050, which based on production estimates would require over 400 Northstar facilities across North America . Landfills across Canada and the United States are estimated to receive approximately 16.5 million tonnes of shingles every year, which equates to over 20 million barrels of oil.

official statement from the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturer's Association ("ARMA"), the asphalt shingle manufacturing industry has a goal to divert up to 100% of landfill disposal by 2050, which based on production estimates would require over 400 Northstar facilities across . Landfills across and are estimated to receive approximately 16.5 million tonnes of shingles every year, which equates to over 20 million barrels of oil. Northstar will start deploying new facilities after the Empower Calgary Facility is commissioned in 2024 and will build Toronto and the first US plant starting in 2025.

What: Site opening event for a planned asphalt roofing shingle reprocessing facility in Greater Calgary.

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 2:00pm MST

Where: 285081 Wrangler Way

Rocky View County, Alberta

T1X0K3

Who:

Mr. Aidan Mills , President & CEO and Director of Northstar

, President & CEO and Director of Northstar Ms. Rosemary Pritchard , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Ms. Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer, and General Counsel

, Chief Sustainability Officer, and General Counsel Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge

Mr. Justin Reimer , CEO of ERA

, CEO of ERA Representatives from Calgary Economic Development Corp., the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and BDC

Why: This event is being organized to acknowledge the site opening of Canada's first-of-its-kind asphalt shingle reprocessing facility.

Currently in the planning phase, the site development work for the Empower Calgary Facility was recently completed (link here). Northstar recently announced the completion of funding for the Empower Calgary Facility, with partnership from ERA (link here) and BDC (link here). Northstar also recently announced a major strategic equity investment by TAMKO Building Products LLC, one of the largest shingle manufacturers in the United States (link here). Following this successful project funding, the Company is rapidly moving towards construction of the Empower Calgary Facility.

To learn more about Northstar, view the YouTube links below:

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

For further information: Northstar Investor Relations Inquiries: Kin Communications, Phone: 604 684 6730, Email: [email protected]