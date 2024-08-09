Media Advisory - NO MORE AUTOMATIC MINING CLAIMS IN ONTARIO, SAYS FIRST NATIONS' COURT CHALLENGE

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

Media Event Date and Time: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:00 a.m. EST

Media Event Location: Queen's Park Media Studio, Toronto

Dial in: Toronto(+1) 289 815 3500 -- Toll Free - North America(+1) 800 864 5102

Livestream: https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/video/media-studio.

DETAILS

Representatives from First Nations in Ontario and their legal counsel will be discussing a major new legal case being launched to challenge the Province's Mining Act regime as unconstitutional, violating treaty rights and Charter equality rights.

Discussions will focus on the automatic recording of mining claims without any prior engagement with First Nations, the abysmal system of so-called "consultation" about exploration on claims, and the inability of First Nations to protect their lands from either.

Chief June Black from Apitipi Anicinapek Nation will speak along with Indigenous Rights lawyer Kate Kempton and MPPs Sol Mamakwa and Guy Bourgouin. All will be available for questions afterwards. A media package including press release and backgrounder will be issued by Friday, August 9, 2024.

PRESS RELEASE AND BACKGROUNDER

Please see the attached Press Release and Backgrounder with more information and quotes.

LEGAL COUNSEL

Woodward & Co. Lawyers LLP is a law firm that works exclusively with Indigenous governments and organizations. We are driven first and foremost by a commitment to work in partnership with Indigenous peoples in their quest for justice and self-determination. Web: woodwardandcompany.com

FIRST NATION APPLICANTS

Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, Aroland First Nation, Attawapiskat First Nation, Fort Albany First Nation, Ginoogaming First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

SOURCE Woodward & Co.

MEDIA CONTACTS: For more information or for interviews, contact Woodward & Co. Lawyers LLP: Kate Kempton, Senior Counsel, [email protected], Tel: 416-571-6775; Lina Santana, Legal Assistant, [email protected], Tel: 647-472-6838