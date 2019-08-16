Media Advisory - Next Generation Manufacturing (NGen) to announce the first funded project for the Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Jayson Myers, Chief Executive Officer, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), will be at the MaRS West Tower Atrium to announce the Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster's first project in the Innovation Superclusters Initiative .

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development will also speak briefly and be present to answer questions, as will representatives of the first group to be funded.

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019



Time: 12:30 EDT



Location: MaRS Centre, West Tower Atrium

661 University Avenue

Toronto, Ontario M5G 1M1

Following the press conference, media are invited to tour the facility where the advanced manufacturing work will take place. Please RSVP below to secure your spot in the tour.

SOURCE Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen)

For further information: Frank Defalco, Media and Member Engagement, NGen, 873 354-5545, frank.defalco@ngen.ca, www.ngen.ca