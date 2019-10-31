Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) will report its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2019 before the Toronto market opens on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Management will host a teleconference call on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the third quarter 2019 results. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 427-7450 (local) or (888) 231-8191 (toll free long distance) or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (416) 849-0833 (local) or (855) 859-2056 (toll free long distance), and entering pass code 7074462# until December 14, 2019 or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events.

Neo Performance Materials is a global leader in the innovation and manufacturing of rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials, which are essential inputs to high technology, high growth, future-facing industries. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

