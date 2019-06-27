Media advisory - National Youth Leadership forum in Toronto next week

"The program relies on the support and active involvement of other not-for-profit agencies operating within the GTA," says Deborah Morrison, president and CEO of Experiences Canada. "Our program partners generously open their doors and share their expertise so that the youth in our program can see first hand how some of the challenges and barriers to inclusivity are being addressed and hopefully be inspired to volunteer for similar organizations in their own communities, or if they don't yet exist—start one themselves."

Experiences Canada will host four events open for the media to attend throughout the week:

Official Opening at YMCA Cedar Glen, 13300 Concession 11, Schomberg, ON

Saturday, June 29th 6:30 to 7:30 pm

National Chief Perry Bellegarde will kick off the week in a good way with a special message about diversity, inclusion and Indigenous ways of knowing

Canada Day at Fort York, 250 Fort York Blvd, Toronto, ON

Monday, July 1st from 10 am to 3pm

Youth participants will be handing out Canadian Flags, leading outdoor games and supervising a crafts table for visitors to Fort York.

Daily Bread Food Bank, 191 New Toronto St, Etobicoke, ON

Thursday, July 4th from 10 am – 12:00 pm

Youth participants will be learning about the root causes of poverty and food insecurity and will be lending a hand by sorting non-perishable food donations and fresh produce that will be distributed to Daily Bread member agencies across the city.

"It's great to see youth taking initiative to volunteer and showing a desire to learn how they can support their communities. The Experiences Canada's Youth Leadership Forum is a valuable opportunity for them to see how they can have a positive impact in the lives of others by giving their time, getting informed and advocating for change." Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank

Youth Forum Finale at YMCA Cedar Glen, 13300 Concession 11, Schomberg, ON

Friday, July 5th from 9:00 to 11 :30 am

Throughout the week the youth will be working with artist educators from Young People's Theatre to create their own set of performances and activities to share what they have learned with younger children. The day campers at YMCA Cedar Glen will be their first audience.

"Young People's Theatre (YPT) is thrilled to be collaborating with Experiences Canada on the creation of the Youth Forum Finale. At YPT we use theatre and arts education to strive for a positive and lasting impact on the emotional, social and intellectual development of young people – giving them the chance to grow into the unique and wonderful people they were born to be, said Aimee Bouchard, Community Programs Manager, YPT. "We are excited to be partnering with Experiences Canada to inspire the youth in their program to become leaders for change in their own communities, and facilitate a "youth-teaching-youth" learning opportunity for the many participants involved."

About Experiences Canada

Experiences Canada is widely recognized as Canada's leading service provider for youth travel opportunities and exchanges. Launched in 1936 and previously known as SEVEC, Experiences Canada provides experiential learning opportunities for an estimated 4500 young Canadians annually. The Youth Leadership Forums provide immersive opportunities for youth between the ages of 14-18 to explore contemporary challenges and opportunities facing Canada for their generation. The program is generously supported by The RBC Foundation, Canadian Heritage, Canada Life, and WestJet.

SOURCE Experiences Canada

For further information: Media interested in attending one or more of these events, or seeking to arrange interviews with youth participants at other times in the week may contact: Deborah Morrison, President and CEO, Experiences Canada, (613) 727-3832 ext 210, dmorrison@experiencescanada.ca

Related Links

www.experiencescanada.ca

