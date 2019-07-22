Media Advisory - MP Sidhu to Participates in a Ribbon-cutting Event for Electric Vehicles Français
Jul 22, 2019, 15:41 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will participate in a ribbon-cutting event for an electric vehicle station in Cache Creek, B.C.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, July 23, 2019
|
Time:
|
10 a.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
Cache Creek Community Hall
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
Share this article