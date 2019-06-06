Media Advisory - MP Sidhu to Make a Forestry Announcement Français
Jun 06, 2019, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a forestry announcement in Mission, British Columbia.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Friday, June 7, 2019
|
Time:
|
1 p.m. PDT
|
Location:
|
Eighteen Pastures Golf Course – Side patio
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
