Media Advisory - MP Sidhu to Make a Forestry Announcement

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a forestry announcement in Mission, British Columbia.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Friday, June 7, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. PDT



Location: Eighteen Pastures Golf Course – Side patio

29110 Matheson Avenue

Mission, British Columbia V2V 6H3

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

