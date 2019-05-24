Media Advisory - MP Rusnak to Make a Clean Technology Announcement for the Forestry Sector Français

Natural Resources Canada

May 24, 2019

OTTAWA, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Canada, will make clean technology announcement for the forestry sector in Thunder Bay. A media availability will follow. 

Date:

May 27, 2019


Time:

12:00 p.m.


Location:

Resolute Forest Products' Thunder Bay Mill
2001 Neebing Avenue, Thunder Bay, Ontario

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

