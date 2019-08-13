Media Advisory - MP Peterson to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Kyle Peterson, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green infrastructure announcement in Newmarket, Ontario.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. EDT



Location: York Region Administrative Centre

Great Hall

17250 Yonge St

Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 6Z1

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

