Media Advisory - MP Peterson to Make a Green Infrastructure Announcement
Aug 13, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Kyle Peterson, Member of Parliament for Newmarket–Aurora, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a green infrastructure announcement in Newmarket, Ontario.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Time:
1 p.m. EDT
Location:
York Region Administrative Centre
Great Hall
17250 Yonge St
Newmarket, Ontario L3Y 6Z1
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
