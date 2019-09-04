Media Advisory - MP John Aldag to Announce Funding for New Cultural Centre and Museum in Fort Langley and Upgrades to Surrey Arts Centre Français
Sep 04, 2019, 16:43 ET
John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale–Langley City), will make a significant cultural infrastructure announcement in Fort Langley, British Columbia
FORT LANGLEY, BC, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - John Aldag, Member of Parliament (Cloverdale–Langley City), will make a cultural funding announcement in the Township of Langley on Thursday. Mr. Aldag will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Thursday, September 5, 2019
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Langley Centennial Museum
9135 King Street
Fort Langley, British Columbia
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
Share this article