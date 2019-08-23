Media Advisory - MP Bagnell to Make a Clean Energy Announcement Français
Aug 23, 2019, 16:30 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will make a clean energy announcement at Kluane First Nation.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Time:
2 p.m. PDT
Location:
Kluane First Nation
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
