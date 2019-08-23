Media Advisory - MP Bagnell to Make a Clean Energy Announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Yukon, the Honourable Larry Bagnell, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will make a clean energy announcement at Kluane First Nation.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2019 Time: 2 p.m. PDT



Location: Kluane First Nation

Jacquot Hall

15 Sedata Street

Burwash Landing, Yukon Y0B 1V0

