Media advisory - Morneau Shepell to announce global research at 9th annual workplace mental health summit in Edmonton

Employers Connect 2020 will present new research on workplace mental health trends in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom

EDMONTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Compensation is no longer the main factor for Canadian employers to consider when attracting and retaining employees. Morneau Shepell is pleased to release new research findings that show better support for well-being has risen above compensation as the most important factor Canadian employees consider in the workplace. In its global survey on workplace mental health, the company also found that employers were more likely to see improvement in workplace collaboration when organizations supported employee mental health.

At Employers Connect 2020, Morneau Shepell will reveal its in-depth research findings on workplace mental health. For the first time, the research has been expanded to include employees in the United States and United Kingdom, as well as Canada. At the events occurring across Canada, Morneau Shepell will highlight trends in workplace mental health across geographies, and leading Canadian employers will share their insights on how organizations can support their employees' overall well-being.

Morneau Shepell invites members of the media to attend Employers Connect and be among the first to hear the new research.

Edmonton event details

What: Employers Connect 2020, 9th annual workplace mental health summit When: Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. MT (presentations begin at 8:00 a.m.) Where: The Westin Edmonton Hotel, Alberta and BC Meeting Room, 10135 100th Street, Edmonton, Map Who: Employers Connect Edmonton will feature the following speakers:

• Jason Billard, Senior Vice President, West Region Leader, Morneau Shepell Dora

• Newcombe, Director, Customer Success, National Accounts, Morneau Shepell Blair Dagg,

• Senior Customer Success Manager, Morneau Shepell Dr. Shimi Kang, Award-Winning

• Harvard-Trained Physician, Bestselling Author and Global Social Entrepreneur

This event is open to media and Morneau Shepell clients by invitation only.

Employers Connect events are being held across the country in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax on January 29, in Edmonton and Ottawa on January 30, in Montreal on February 19 and in Quebec City on February 26. To join the conversation online, tweet us @Morneau_Shepell #EmployersConnect2020 #MentalHealth.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

For further information: and to RSVP, please contact: Heather MacDonald, Morneau Shepell, [email protected], 416.390.2625; Catherine Snider, Kaiser Lachance Communications, [email protected], 647.725.2520 x212

Related Links

http://www.morneaushepell.com/

