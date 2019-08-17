Media Advisory - Montréal Pride Festival Parade - August 18, 2019 - A Great Number of Public Personalities will Once Again be Participating!

In Unwavering Support for the Pride Parade presented by Air Canada

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Montréal Pride Festival presented by TD in collaboration with Casino de Montréal, will once again be welcoming several public personalities who will be on hand for its parade, presented by Air Canada, Sunday August 18th. Indeed, an important contingent of public personalities have responded to the invitation to join our sexual and gender diversity (SGD) communities and show their support for human rights equality for all.





Date : Sunday, August 18, 2019



Venue : Centre Sheraton Montréal Hôtel - 1201, René-Lévesque boulevard West, Montréal

(René-Lévesque Boulevard between Drummond and Stanley Streets)



Drop-off : Please note that René-Lévesque Boulevard will be closed as of 8:45 a.m.

Access for vehicles will be limited and will be via Stanley Street, heading South



11:30 a.m. Guests' Arrival



12:00 Press Conference



1 p.m. Pride Parade start-up (Moment of Silence at 2:45 p.m.)

The Parade will get under way on Sunday, August 18th, at 1 p.m., starting on René-Lévesque Boulevard from the corner of Mansfield Street and will head East up to Alexandre-DeSève Street.

As of today, elected officials of all levels of government have confirmed their attendance to march along with Montréal Pride and the SGD communities.

The following will be present and speak at the media event:

Ma-Nee Chacaby , 2Spirit author and advocate for our Indigenous Peoples ( Canada )

, 2Spirit author and advocate for our Indigenous Peoples ( ) Monica Helms , author, creator of the Trans Pride flag and founder of Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) ( United States )

, author, creator of the Trans Pride flag and founder of Transgender American Veterans Association (TAVA) ( ) Wilson Cruz , actor and LGBTQ+ advocate ( United States )

, actor and LGBTQ+ advocate ( ) Valérie Plante , Mayor of Montréal

, Mayor of Montréal Chantal Rouleau , Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Greater Montréal Area and the Montréal Region, Quebec Government

, Minister for Transport and Minister responsible for the Greater Montréal Area and the Montréal Region, Quebec Government The Right Honorable Justin Trudeau , Prime minister of Canada

The complete list of public personalities who have confirmed their attendance as of August 16th is available here : https://fiertemtl.com/defile2019/

We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Centre Sheraton Montréal Hôtel and its management for providing us with their magnificent conference room.

SOURCE Montréal Pride Celebrations

For further information: François Laberge, Director of Communications, fl@fiertemtl.com, Cell. : 514 779-6134

