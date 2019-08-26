MEDIA ADVISORY: Minto Communities to commemorate former Ottawa Justice of the Peace with honorary street naming in Quinn's Pointe community on August 27

OTTAWA, Aug 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an honorary street naming ceremony for former Ottawa Justice of the Peace, Lynn Coulter, in Minto Communities' Quinn's Pointe neighbourhood. Coulter will be joined by honoured guests in recognition of her contribution to Barrhaven and the City of Ottawa over the past 40 years.

WHO: Former Justice of the Peace Lynn Coulter, Mayor Jim Watson, Councillor Jan Harder, nominator Darell Bartraw, retired Nepean Police Deputy Chief Devon Fermoyle and Minto Communities' Hugo Lalonde will speak.



WHEN: Tuesday August 27th, 2019

Arrival: 11:00 am

Speeches: 11:10 am - 11:30 am

Refreshments: 11:30 am – 12:00 pm



WHERE: Guinness Park

120 Ramsgrange Street, Ottawa

Quinn's Pointe (Barrhaven)

