Media Advisory - Ministers Goodale and Sajjan visit areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Halifax Français
Sep 09, 2019, 21:33 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, will visit areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Halifax Regional Municipality, survey local recovery efforts and meet affected residents.
Following the tour, Ministers Goodale and Sajjan will be available to take questions from the media.
Date
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time
12:00 p.m. ADT (Portion of tour open to media)
12:30 p.m. ADT (Media Availability)
Location
Herring Cove Government Wharf
19 Wharf Lane
Halifax, Nova Scotia
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca; Todd Lane, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of National Defence, 613-996-3100, todd.lane@forces.gc.ca; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, 613-996-2353, mlo-blm@forces.gc.ca
Share this article