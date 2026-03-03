VERNON, BC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, today announced $2.14 million in federal support to the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) through the Crime Prevention Action Fund (CPAF).

The funding will support a community‑led project that helps Indigenous youth aged 14 to 25 build confidence, connection, and leadership through culturally-grounded programming. By strengthening ties to syilx teachings, cultural values, and the land, the project aims to reduce risk factors linked to crime while supporting wellness, identity, and community belonging.

Participants will have opportunities to learn from Elders and Knowledge Keepers, access healing and wellness supports, develop leadership skills, and engage in arts‑based cultural expression. The project will also bring community members together to develop community safety protocols, strengthen cultural ties, and share safety resources.

The CPAF supports evidence-based crime prevention initiatives in communities that address known risk and protective factors associated with crime among vulnerable groups of the population, especially children, youth and high-risk offenders.

"This investment reflects our government's commitment to supporting Indigenous-led, culturally grounded approaches to preventing crime and building safer communities. The Okanagan Indian Band's work to empower young people through culture, connection, and community leadership, supported by the dedication of Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and partners, is helping create safer, healthier futures for Indigenous youth across the region."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Supporting Indigenous-led approaches to community safety is essential to building a stronger future for everyone. This investment will empower Okanagan Indian Band youth to deepen their connection to culture and community while gaining the skills and confidence they need to thrive. Guided by Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and local leaders, this project will strengthen the well-being of the entire community."

- The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement

"True community safety comes from connection. This funding will support Okanagan Indian Band in strengthening cultural reconnection, land-based learning, and Syilx safety protocols that help our people feel grounded, supported, and informed," said Okanagan Indian Band Chief Dan Wilson. "When our youth, families, and Elders are connected to culture, language, and one another, we build resilience that reaches far beyond prevention and into long-term healing."

- Chief Dan Wilsdon, Okanagan Indian Band

"This funding will continue to support our youth's dreams, safety, education, and connection to community. We saw strong success with our first annual What Happens Upstream conference, and we've just wrapped up our second annual conference themed 'Taking Action.' With this funding, we were able to share much needed resources and information directly with youth in our community. We welcomed around 300 youth to the conference, an important milestone, and only the beginning. As we continue to grow, we're committed to learning alongside one another throughout this journey."

- Kayla Ochoa, Chair, Okanagan Indian Band Youth Leadership Council

The Crime Prevention Action Fund is part of the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports evidence-based interventions to address risk factors among vulnerable populations. The 2024 Call for Applications focused on initiatives that reduce youth involvement in violent crime, prevent bullying and cyberbullying, and strengthen community resilience for Indigenous populations.

