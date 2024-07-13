OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's (BC) Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation; the Honourable Rob Flemming, BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; as well as representatives from the Tahltan First Nation Central Government, Mining Association of BC and Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Ltd; will make a transportation infrastructure announcement to improve the safety and connectivity of northwest BC communities while supporting critical minerals development.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. PT

Location:

Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Ltd.

109 - 19433 96th Ave

Surrey, British Columbia V4N 4C4

Media Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738

Conference ID: 72812

For media joining on-site, parking is available at the west entrance parking lot. From 96th Avenue, use the west entrance (ignore the exit sign). Enter the complex and head straight to the parking lot.

