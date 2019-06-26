Media Advisory - Minister Wilkinson to make an important announcement about the Canadian Coast Guard and support for ocean science research Français
Jun 26, 2019, 12:30 ET
SIDNEY, BC, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, will be at the Institute of Ocean Sciences to unveil a major asset for the Canadian Coast Guard and ocean science research.
Media are invited to attend. The Minister will be available to take questions following the announcement.
Date:
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. (local time)
Location:
Institute of Ocean Sciences
Sidney, BC
Please note this event is outdoors and on board a vessel. There will be an opportunity for media to tour the vessel following the announcement. Please wear appropriate footwear for boarding a vessel. Safety equipment will be provided.
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
For further information: Marie-Pascale Des Rosiers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Tel: 613-314-4591, Marie-Pascale.DesRoisers@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Kiri Westnedge, Communications Advisor for Canadian Coast Guard Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Office: 250-480-2663, Cell: 250-508-2038, Kiri.Westnedge@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
