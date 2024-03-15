TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, will deliver remarks on key findings from the 2024 State of Women's Entrepreneurship in Canada report at an event hosted by the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Time: 9:00 am (ET)

Location:

Pantages Hotel Rehearsal Hall

200 Victoria Street

Toronto, Ontario

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Small Business, 343-575-5436, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]