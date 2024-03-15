Media advisory - Minister Valdez to speak at an event announcing key findings from the State of Women's Entrepreneurship in Canada report Français
Mar 15, 2024, 10:28 ET
TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, will deliver remarks on key findings from the 2024 State of Women's Entrepreneurship in Canada report at an event hosted by the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date: Monday, March 18, 2024
Time: 9:00 am (ET)
Location:
Pantages Hotel Rehearsal Hall
200 Victoria Street
Toronto, Ontario
Media representatives wishing to attend must present credentials upon arrival.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Small Business, 343-575-5436, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
