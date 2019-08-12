Media Advisory - Minister Tassi will visit the Mon Sheong Foundation to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping to combat social isolation among seniors in the Greater Toronto Area.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE : Tuesday, August 13, 2019



TIME : 9:40 a.m.



PLACE : Mon Sheong Long Term Care Centre

11199 Yonge Street

Richmond Hill, Ontario

