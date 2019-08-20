Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Hamilton Français

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Hamilton.

Date:

August 21, 2019   



Time:

9:30 AM (EDT)



Location:

Port of Hamilton
Pier 10 - 231 Burlington Street East,
Hamilton, ON,
L8L 4H2

