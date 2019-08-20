Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Hamilton Français
Aug 20, 2019, 09:52 ET
HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Hamilton.
The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
August 21, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 AM (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Port of Hamilton
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
Share this article