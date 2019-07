Media advisory - Minister Tassi to announce investment in college-industry partnerships at Niagara College

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will announce an investment in research and innovation partnerships between Niagara College and local businesses.

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Niagara College

Canadian Food and Wine Institute

135 Taylor Road

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-4204, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations- mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

