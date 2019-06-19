Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Visit Trans Mountain Corporation's Edmonton Terminal Français
Jun 19, 2019, 13:03 ET
OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will visit the Trans Mountain Corporation's Edmonton Terminal and deliver brief remarks. A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:00 p.m. MST
|
Location:
|
Trans Mountain Corporation Edmonton Terminal
Members of the media are asked to report to the entrance/gate of the Edmonton Terminal where they will be signed in.
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
Share this article