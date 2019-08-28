Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make Mine Reclamation Announcement
Aug 28, 2019, 12:46 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a coal mine reclamation project announcement at the Northern Forestry Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.
A media availability will follow the event. Media must sign in at security desk.
Date:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time:
10 a.m. MDT
Location:
Northern Forestry Centre
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
