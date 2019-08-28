Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Make Mine Reclamation Announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a coal mine reclamation project announcement at the Northern Forestry Centre in Edmonton, Alberta.

A media availability will follow the event. Media must sign in at security desk.

Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Time:

10 a.m. MDT


Location:

Northern Forestry Centre
Green house
5320-122nd Street
Edmonton, Alberta T6H 3S5

