Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Discuss Progress on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project Français
Aug 20, 2019, 20:52 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will hold a media availability to discuss progress on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. MDT
Location:
53367 Range Rd 232,
