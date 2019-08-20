Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Discuss Progress on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will hold a media availability to discuss progress on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Date:

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Time:

11:30 a.m. MDT


Location:

53367 Range Rd 232,
Sherwood Park, Alberta T8A 4V2

