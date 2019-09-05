Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Deliver Keynote Address at the Canadian Propane Association's Annual Seminar
Sep 05, 2019, 13:24 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, will deliver remarks at Canadian Propane Association's Annual Seminar in Red Deer, Alberta.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
September 6, 2019
Time:
11:00 a.m. (MDT)
Location:
Cambridge Red Deer Hotel & Conference Centre
3310 - 50 Ave.,
Red Deer, Alberta T4N 3X9
Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Alexandre Deslongchamps, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-998-1533, alexandre.deslongchamps@canada.ca
