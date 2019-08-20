Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Attend Renewable Energy Project Launch

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will attend the launch of the Eavor-Lite drilling program, a geothermal system that will create renewable energy using the earth's natural heat, in Condor, Alberta.

A media availability will follow.

Following the launch, Minister Sohi will tour the facility (open to the media). Round-trip transportation will be available. Parking on-site is limited.

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Time: 2 p.m. MDT



Location: Evergreen Community Hall

Condor, Alberta T0M 0P0

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

