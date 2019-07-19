Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to announce support for innovation in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector Français
Jul 19, 2019, 13:15 ET
OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.
|
Date:
|
Monday, July 22, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. (MT)
|
Location:
|
Alberta Innovates – Edmonton Research Park
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources Canada, 343-543-7645; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
