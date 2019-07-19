Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to announce support for innovation in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector

OTTAWA, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date: Monday, July 22, 2019



Time: 10:30 a.m. (MT)



Location: Alberta Innovates – Edmonton Research Park

250 Karl Clark Road

Edmonton, Alberta

