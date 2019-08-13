Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Announce an Investment in Saskatchewan's Forest Sector Français
Aug 13, 2019, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in support of the forest sector, in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date:
August 14, 2019
Time:
11:30 a.m. CST
Location:
The Delta Bessborough Hotel
