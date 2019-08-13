Media Advisory - Minister Sohi to Announce an Investment in Saskatchewan's Forest Sector

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment in support of the forest sector, in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: August 14, 2019 Time: 11:30 a.m. CST



Location: The Delta Bessborough Hotel

601 Spadina Crescent East

William Pascoe room–Mezzanine floor

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3G8

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Alexandre Deslongchamps, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-292-6837, Alexandre.Deslongchamps@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

