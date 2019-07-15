Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to be awarded to 11 Canadians

VANCOUVER, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to 11 Canadians from British Columbia to recognize their work improving Veterans' well-being, as well as their commitment to promoting remembrance within their communities.

Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel

Fraser Room

15629 104th Ave,

Surrey, BC



Date: July 16, 2019



Time: 11:00 PDT

The Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation is awarded annually to exceptional Canadians who have contributed in an exemplary manner to the care and well-being of Veterans, and/or to the remembrance of Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.

