Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Itinerary for Veterans' Week - Friday, 10 November, 2023
09 Nov, 2023, 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -
Friday, 10 November 2023
Ottawa, Ontario
11:00 EST The Minister will participate in the Turn to Busan commemorative ceremony at Ottawa City Hall.
Note for media: Media are invited. For more inquiries, please contact the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Canada. Photos available upon request.
19:00 EST The Minister will attend the True Patriot Love Annual Tribute Dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.
Note for media: Closed to media. Photos available upon request.
The Minister will meet with Veterans and stakeholders in the afternoon.
Note for media: Photos available upon request.
Remembrance Day & Veterans' Week
SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa
For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Mikaela Harrison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]
