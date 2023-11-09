OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

Friday, 10 November 2023

Ottawa, Ontario

11:00 EST The Minister will participate in the Turn to Busan commemorative ceremony at Ottawa City Hall.

Note for media: Media are invited. For more inquiries, please contact the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to Canada. Photos available upon request.

19:00 EST The Minister will attend the True Patriot Love Annual Tribute Dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

Note for media: Closed to media. Photos available upon request.

The Minister will meet with Veterans and stakeholders in the afternoon.

Note for media: Photos available upon request.

Associated Links:

Remembrance Day & Veterans' Week

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Mikaela Harrison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]