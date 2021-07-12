BRAMPTON, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra will make an announcement on the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Minister Alghabra will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Ontario Public Health's recommendations, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration. Wearing a face cover is mandatory.

We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , to not to attend in person.

Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. EDT Location: CN Brampton Yard

55 Devon Rd.

Brampton, ON L6T 5B6



Live stream: Transport Canada Facebook page

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Contacts: Allison St-Jean, Senior Communications Advisor & Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, [email protected] ; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

