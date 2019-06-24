Media Advisory - Minister O'Regan to deliver keynote address at the inaugural National Indigenomics by Design - 100 Billion Dollar Indigenous Economy Conference

RICHMOND and TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE MUSQUEAM INDIAN BAND, BC, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will speak at the Indigenomics Conference. The Conference is held by the Indigenomics Institute and will examine Indigenous economic space and present concepts that will change the landscape of the Indigenous economy.

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Time: 12:15PM (PST)

Where: River Rock Casino Resort

8811 River Road, Richmond BC V6X 3P8

