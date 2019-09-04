MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Ng to visit SE Health in Markham

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will meet with representatives of SE Health in Markham, Canada's high-tech capital, to discuss the newly-announced CAN Health Network. Composed of Canada's leading health care organizations, industry and thought leadership, the network represents one of the largest health and industry partnerships in the country.

With support from the Government of Canada, the CAN Health Network will enable Canadian medtech companies to work directly with health care organizations to develop innovative technological solutions to address health care challenges and improve patient care.

Home to over 1,000 life sciences and high-tech companies and over 37,000 jobs in these sectors, Markham is a hub for medical innovation.

"Our government is making investments to scale up companies and create good jobs for Canadians. The integrated market is an innovative approach supporting technology development and business growth. Through easy access to a large, consolidated domestic marketplace, companies will scale up and be anchored in Canada, commercializing technologies that can be exported around the world."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion

"SE Health is thrilled to join the CAN Health Network – leveraging the strength of partnerships, this collaborative program builds on our goal of creating an innovative, future-focused approach to health care and finding new ways to support the health of people in their own homes and communities."

– Shirlee Sharkey, President and CEO, SE Health.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019



Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Media availability and photo opportunity at 2:40 p.m.



Location: SE Health, 90 Allstate Pkwy, Markham ON, L3R 6H3

8th floor



Key Participants: The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion and Member of Parliament for Markham—Thornhill





Shirlee Sharkey, President and CEO, SE Health





Gary Ryan, Executive Lead, CAN Health Network





Members of the SE Health team, working in the tech, innovation, research and health care space

