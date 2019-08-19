Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet with female entrepreneurs in Saint John Français
Aug 19, 2019, 14:00 ET
SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be in Saint John to participate in a roundtable discussion on women's entrepreneurship hosted by the Saint John Community Loan Fund. She will be joined by Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay.
Event:
Women's entrepreneurship roundtable
Date:
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Time:
4:45 to 5:45 p.m.
Location:
Saint John Community Loan Fund
139 Prince Edward Street, 3rd Floor
Saint John, New Brunswick
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Ryan Nearing, Communications Planner, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, 343-548-3934, ryan.nearing@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
