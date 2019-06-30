Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet Canadian business people and visit Canadian stores in Beijing Français
Jun 30, 2019, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will attend a luncheon with Canadian business stakeholders, followed by a visit to a COWS Creamery ice cream store and the Canada Goose flagship retail outlet.
Note: All times local (Beijing, China)
Luncheon with Canadian business representatives
Date:
Monday, July 1, 2019
Time:
12:30 to 2:00 p.m.
Location:
Embassy of Canada to China
Visit to Canada Goose flagship outlet
Date:
Monday, July 1, 2019
Time:
2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
Location:
Canada Goose
Visit to COWS Creamery ice cream store
Date:
Monday, July 1, 2019
Time:
3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
Location:
COWS
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
