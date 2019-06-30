Media Advisory - Minister Ng to meet Canadian business people and visit Canadian stores in Beijing

OTTAWA, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will attend a luncheon with Canadian business stakeholders, followed by a visit to a COWS Creamery ice cream store and the Canada Goose flagship retail outlet.

Note: All times local (Beijing, China)

Luncheon with Canadian business representatives



Date: Monday, July 1, 2019



Time: 12:30 to 2:00 p.m.



Location: Embassy of Canada to China

19 Dongzhimenwai Dajie

Chaoyang District, Beijing



Visit to Canada Goose flagship outlet



Date: Monday, July 1, 2019



Time: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.



Location: Canada Goose

11 Sanlitun Road

Unit N7-10, N7-20, Tower N7

Chaoyang District, Beijing



Visit to COWS Creamery ice cream store



Date: Monday, July 1, 2019



Time: 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.



Location: COWS

Wangjing Xinhuicheng Shopping Center

3rd Floor

Follow @CanadaBusiness on social media for business-related news: Twitter , Facebook

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Corinne Havard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, corinne.havard@canada.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

