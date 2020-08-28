Media Advisory - Minister Murray to make an announcement in support of a safe return to school in British Columbia Français
Aug 28, 2020, 12:00 ET
SURREY, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Digital Government, the Honourable Joyce Murray, will be making an announcement on the details of the Safe Return to School Fund in British Columbia.
Press Conference
Date: August 28, 2020
Time: 12:30pm (PST)
Location:
Forsyth Road Elementary School
10730-139th Street
Surrey Central
To join by teleconference:
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 6608256#
A media availability will follow.
Important note: Media representatives attending in person must wear a mask or face covering. Individuals must not present any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days.
