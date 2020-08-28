SURREY, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Minister of Digital Government, the Honourable Joyce Murray, will be making an announcement on the details of the Safe Return to School Fund in British Columbia.

Press Conference

Date: August 28, 2020

Time: 12:30pm (PST)

Location:

Forsyth Road Elementary School

10730-139th Street

Surrey Central

To join by teleconference:

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 6608256#

A media availability will follow.

Important note : Media representatives attending in person must wear a mask or face covering. Individuals must not present any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the previous 14 days.

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Sarah McMaster, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister for Digital Government, 613-943-8222; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Email: [email protected]

