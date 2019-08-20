Media Advisory - Minister Morneau to visit WE Charity, will make an announcement on Government of Canada's support for young leaders

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre, will announce how the Government is supporting young social entrepreneurs.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

The Minister will participate in a panel hearing ideas for social enterprises from young people, and be joined by WE Charity co-founder Craig Kielburger.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, August 21, 2019



PANEL : 11:00 a.m.



ANNOUNCEMENT : 11:45 a.m.



PLACE : WE Global Learning Center

339 Queen Street East

Toronto, Ontario

