Media Advisory - Minister Monsef to make an announcement Français
Sep 03, 2019, 15:53 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, as she makes an announcement on human trafficking.
Following the announcement, Minister Monsef will take questions from the media.
Date
September 4, 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. EDT
Location
Peterborough Police Service Headquarters
500 Water Street
Peterborough, Ontario
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
Share this article