CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will announce the recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case.
Date:
October 18, 2024
Time:
9:30am – 11:00 am AM ET
Location:
Crystal Ballroom, Fairmont Palliser Hotel
133 9 Ave SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 2M3
Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 8:30 AM ET on October 18, 2024, by emailing [email protected].
SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada
Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]
