Women and Gender Equality Canada

Oct 16, 2024, 09:30 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, will announce the recipients of the Governor General's Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case.

Date:               

October 18, 2024 

Time:             

9:30am – 11:00 am AM ET

Location:       

Crystal Ballroom, Fairmont Palliser Hotel                      

133 9 Ave SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 2M3

Members of the media who wish to attend this event in-person or virtually must register by 8:30 AM ET on October 18, 2024, by emailing [email protected].

Contacts: Angie Rutera, Communications Assistant, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, [email protected]; Media Relations: Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]

