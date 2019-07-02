Media Advisory - Minister MacAulay, MP Alaina Lockhart and MP Wayne Long to make important announcement to support Veterans transitioning to life after service

SAINT JOHN, NB, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, accompanied by Alaina Lockhart, Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, and Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay, will make an important announcement about an innovative program that improves the well-being of Canadian Veterans and their families.

Minister MacAulay, MP Lockhart and MP Long along with other event participants will be available to media and for a photo opportunity following the announcement.

Location: UStation

The Concourse Room (2nd floor)

87 Prince William Street

Saint John, NB



Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2019



Time: 1:00 AST

For further information: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@canada.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, alex.wellstead@canada.ca

